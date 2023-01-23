Assam: 15-Day Drive Launched Against Child Marriage

A 15-day massive drive against child marriage will be carried out in Assam following several cases of the social evil. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

He said, “Whoever marries a girl below 14-year-old will be held under Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POSCO). The law will be more stringent on gram panchayats.”

He then directed the state police to conduct a 15-day operation against the people who are involved in this crime and arrest them within this stipulated time.

CM Sarma further said that action will be taken against the patron if the marriage is held at the prohibited age.

Action will also be taken against priests if they get married in the temple.

In addition to this, action against the judge, parents and everyone involved in the child marriage.

He said, “Fill the jails by arresting the accused involved in child marriages.”

The announcement of massive drive against the social evil comes after 11.7% girls were found to become mothers at a minor age, according to National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

In the past few months, the state has witnessed rise in child marriages.

The following places where girls became mothers at a minor age:

Darrang: 16%

Kamrup: 15%

Hojai: 11.6%

Dhubri: 22%

South Salmari: 22%

Meanwhile, the following places witness child marriage: