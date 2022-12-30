Assam: 15 Shops Reduced To Ashes In Market Fire at Sontali

As many as 15 shops were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a market at Sontali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district in the wee hours of Friday.

The incident was reported from Dekasang bazaar at around 3.30 am early in the morning.

Sources said that the fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit.

Several business establishments including a mobile and TV repairing shop, car parts shop, a pharmacy as well as a Common Service Centre (CSC) of Punjab National Bank were gutted in the unprecedented fire.

Fortunately, alert locals were able to successfully douse the blaze. They alleged that the fire tenders arrived at the scene but only after the fire was extinguished.

Goods worth crores are suspected to have been destroyed in the fire, sources informed.

Recently, at least nine business establishments were gutted in a massive blaze at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The blaze broke out at Mission Chariali area at around 11 pm, also triggered by a short circuit.