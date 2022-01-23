Assam: 18 BJP Leaders Quit Party, Join Congress

A total of 18 BJP leaders in Assam have quit the party and joined the Congress on Sunday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Bhupen Kumar Borah, MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Congress Legislative Party leader Debabrata Saikia were present at the induction ceremony held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The new joinees include Achinta Saikia, Ujjal Hazarika, and Abdul Tarik.

Bhupen Borah said that the leaders defected from the BJP because “the people of the state are now not happy with the work of the current BJP-led government.”

He also pointed out that the candidates of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which is Congress’s student win, won maximum posts in the recently concluded student body elections in various colleges and universities across the state.