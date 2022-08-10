Assam: 18 Prisoners from 31 Jails To be Released in Independence Day

18 prisoners will be released from 31 jails across Assam in Independence Day. The decision was taken as per the order of union home ministry to release the prisoners who are in jail since 7-10 years based on their transparency.

The prisoners will come under open sky after spending 66 percent of their prison term.

Of the 18 prisoners who will be released, 4 are from Guwahati Central jail, 4 each from Jorhat and Dibrugarh, 3 from Nagaon Special jail, 2 from Nagaon Jail and 1 from Abhayapuri jail.

It may be mentioned that there are 11, 325 prisoners in the 31 jails across the state.

Moreover, this year, National Flags have been made inside the jail premises keeping in solidarity with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The flags are being sold at the outlet of IG Prison in Khanapara.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities have also presented motivational award to four jail staff for the first time for their exemplary work.