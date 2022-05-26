Assam: 19 Buffaloes Rescued by BSF in Cachar

The Border Security Force (BSF) of Cachar district in Assam seized a truck full of buffalos while they were smuggled illegally to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Acting on specific inputs, the BSF in Cachar launched an operation at National Highway 6 on Wednesday night. The BSF rescued 19 buffalos from a truck near Digarkhal. The seized truck bears registration number AS01DD1092.

According to reports, the buffalos were illegally being transported from Katigorah in Cachar to Bangladesh.

However, the cattle smugglers fled from the spot after getting a hint about the checking being carried out by the BSF.

The BSF has further said that the rescued buffaloes are worth lakhs of rupees in the market.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the BSF wrote, “On 26 May '22, acting on specific BSF input, vigilant troops of 1 Bn BSF M&C Frontier intercepted one truck and rescued/seized 19 cattle meant for smuggling to Bangladesh on NH-6 near Digarkhal, Cachar Distt, Assam.”

