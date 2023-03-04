Assam: 19-Year-Old Molested in Sivsagar; Family Alleges Police Negligence

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly sexually and mentally abused in Namti, Sivsagar.

According to sources, the accused named Babul Ali is a businessman from Namti Chariali.

The family of the victim has filed a complaint in Nazira and Namti Police Station.

The family of the victim has alleged that Ali has abused the girl mentally and physically.

However, the police are said to have not taken necessary measures and the case seriously.

The family members are accusing the police of protecting the criminal.

Last month, a woman was molested by a gang of several men in the Nagalbhanga area of Chirang. The woman was molested and harassed in the name of work.

She was taken to the jungle and was stripped naked and filmed by the men. The woman was tortured, and was sexually harassed by the culprits in the name of work.

She however didn’t give up and was ready to fight all the evil. She made a firm step and to throw light to the incident of how she suffered the grief of molestation, the victim decided to have a press conference in the Bongaigaon Press Club.

The woman is ready to fight all odds to punish the culprits for such a heinous act of viciousness.