Assam: 1,900 Phensedyl Bottles Seized in Karimganj, 2 Held

In a massive search operation conducted by the police, 1,900 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup was seized along the Assam-Tripura border in Karimganj.

The massive operation was conducted at the Churaibari area of Karimganj on Saturday night.

Based on specific inputs, the Karimganj Police intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-HC-6669 which was travelling from Guwahati towards Agartala in Tripura.

Upon thorough checking, the police recovered 20 bags of Phensedyl from the vehicle. The market value of the seized consignment is approximately Rs 10 lakhs.

Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of the vehicle have been apprehended and they are being further interrogated by the police.

The driver has been identified as Anuwar Hussain and the conductor as Gulzar Hussain.