Assam: 1 Person Dead After Heavy Storm Hit Nazira

One person died after a massive storm that hit Nazira in Sivasagar district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Bablu Saura (36). He was a daily wage labourer at the Santok tea garden.

According to local reports, Bablu had gone out for fishing in a nearby lake early on Saturday morning. A branch of a huge tree fell on him due to a heavy storm that started to blow while he was fishing. Bablu was dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, normal life in Santok was disrupted as a result of the storm this morning. Several houses have been completely destroyed, trees uprooted and electric posts broken.

