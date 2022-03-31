Assam

Assam: 2 Arrested, Arms Recovered in Sivasagar

One .22 pistol, two bullets and one motor bike were seized from the duo’s possession.
Two Naga persons were arrested and illegal arms were seized from their possession at Bihubor in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Aatok Longni and Wetitemjena Ao.

One of the arrested hails from Dimapur and the other from Naginimora, both situated in Nagaland.

Both the persons are currently being investigated by the police in Bihubor Police Station.

