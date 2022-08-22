Assam: 2 Arrested for Demanding Money for CT Scan at Lakhimpur Medical College

Amid the strict vigilance against taking bribe by the government, the practices have not yet been controlled. In yet another case, two employees of Lakhimpur Medical College have been arrested after allegedly taking bribe from two patients under BPL.

Two technicians named Dharjya Buragohain and Tultul Das have been arrested for demanding bribe for doing a CT scan from two patients.

It may be mentioned that, on Sunday both the technicians demanded Rs. 1600 each from Hemlata Saikia and Urmila Das, the patients alleged.

Notably, they returned the money to Urmila Das after she threatened that they will reveal the matter to media.

However, a private company SPONDAN runs the CT scan department in Lakhimpur Medical College and both the employees have been suspended after the matter came to light.