Two bikers were killed in a tragic road accident that took place along Assam-Arunachal border near Sonitpur district on Wednesday.

As per sources, their bike, bearing registration number ‘AS-12H-9084’ collided head-on with a ‘Kia’ vehicle, leading to their death.

The incident took place when the duo was returning from a picnic at Bhalukpong.

The victims were identified as Uday Tanti and Sourav Tanti, both residents of Fulbari tea estate.