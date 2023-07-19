Assam: 2 Cattle Smugglers Apprehended in Jorabat, Over 26 Lakh Cash Seized

Two cattle smugglers were apprehended and a huge amount of cash was seized from their possession in Assam’s Jorabat.
Acting upon a reliable input by Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, a team of the Special Task Force (STF), Assam launched an operation jointly with I/C Jorabat Outpost against cattle smugglers at Jorabat area on Tuesday evening.
During the search drive, the STF team from Guwahati intercepted and apprehended two cattle smugglers.
The apprehended cattle smugglers have been identified as Md. Samsuddin Ahmed and Md. Sahidul Islam, both residents of Morigaon district.
Further, cash worth Rs 26.50 lakhs, a Mahindra Bolero bearing registration number AS 01 FF 0527 and two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.
Meanwhile, the STF team from Guwahati handed over the accused persons along with the seized cash, car and mobile phones to the Jorabat I/C in order to register a case under appropriate sections of law to initiate an investigation.