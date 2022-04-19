Assam: 2 Cattle Smugglers Killed in Encounter with police

In yet another police firing, two international cattle smugglers died while four police personnel have been injured in Kokrajhar district.

The smugglers identified as Akbar Banjara and Salman Banjara hailed from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Both the smugglers were arrested from Meerut under Case No 23/2022 u/s of the Indian Penal Code 279/353/307/289/379/411 IPC & r/w sec-11 (a)(d)(e)(h) of PCA Act. R/W section 17/18/39/40 of UA(P) Act.

According reports both Akbar Banjara and Salman Banjara had exchanged hawala transactions with the international cattle smuggling circle. This was revealed in the investigation of police.

It has also come to light during the investigation that the ISI is also associated with the cattle smuggling process. It has also come to know that the terrorists of Assam and Meghalaya receive money through hawala transaction.

During the investigation, it has also come to light that the money through hawala transaction is used in anti-India activities.

The hawala transaction is also done through gold and hundis. The cattle are being smuggled through Sankosh River. Police took both the smugglers to Jamduar area for further investigation when the terrorists opened fire at them.

After the terrorists opened fire, police also took position and opened fire at them and both the smugglers were injured in the encounter.

Police took both Akbar and Salman to the hospital where doctor declared them dead.

Police also recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazine, 35 rounds of live bullet.

