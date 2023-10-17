Assam: 2-Day Farmer Training Programs On Cultivation Of Rapeseed Mustard Held

On the occasion, Guest of Honour, Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma, Team Leader of ICAR-DRMR and Agri (APART) project & Principal Scientist, ICAR-DRMR, said that ICAR-DRMR is working with the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Assam on the mustard value chains for augmenting rapeseed-mustard production of farmers of Assam for sustainable livelihood security. ICAR-DRMR as a knowledge partner is providing the expertise on scientific cultivation of mustard in Assam. He urged the extension personnel to identify suitable technology of rapeseed-mustard for their districts and motivate the farmers to adopt scientific technology that will be a great step to contribute to economic growth through increasing production and productivity of rapeseed-mustard in Assam. ICAR-DRMR is supporting to conduct the large scale demonstrations, technical training and capacity building of stakeholders to develop the confidence of the farmers so that they can adopt the crop in a large area with scientific intervention and increase the productivity of mustard.