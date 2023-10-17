Assam: 2-Day Farmer Training Programs On Cultivation Of Rapeseed Mustard Held

The OPIU-Agriculture, Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Assam in collaboration with ICAR-Directorate of Rapeseed-Mustard Research, Bharatpur, Rajasthan organized two training programmes of 2 days each for Master Trainers and Farmers simultaneously on “Technology innovation of scientific cultivation of rapeseed-mustard in Assam” under ICAR-DRMR-APART project of mustard value chain programme at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kahikuchi, Kamrup, Assam during 16-17 October 2023.
At the outset of the training programme, Sh. Sorabh Srivastav, Agriculture Specialist, OPIU (Agri)-APART, Khanapara, Guwahati welcomed all dignitaries and participants and said that the rapeseed-mustard crop is an important oilseed crop in Assam. There is an urgent need to enhance the production and productivity of mustard to meet the demand of the state
Dr. G.N. Hazarika, Resident Consultant, ICAR-DRMR-APART project said that rapeseed and mustard is grown in substantial area in Assam but productivity is very low in comparison to national productivity. Low and unstable oilseed system productivity is major problem in these areas where cultivation is undertaken mostly through small and marginal agricultural holdings. He said that the capacity development of extension functionaries and farmers in Assam will amplify the rapeseed-mustard technology dissemination process and build strong institutional capacity for sustaining the cost-effective technology delivery system. The availability of these trained personnel will ensure sustainable dissemination of rapeseed-mustard technology to a large number of farmers.
On the occasion, Guest of Honour, Dr. Ashok Kumar Sharma, Team Leader of ICAR-DRMR and Agri (APART) project & Principal Scientist, ICAR-DRMR, said that ICAR-DRMR is working with the Directorate of Agriculture, Government of Assam on the mustard value chains for augmenting rapeseed-mustard production of farmers of Assam for sustainable livelihood security. ICAR-DRMR as a knowledge partner is providing the expertise on scientific cultivation of mustard in Assam. He urged the extension personnel to identify suitable technology of rapeseed-mustard for their districts and motivate the farmers to adopt scientific technology that will be a great step to contribute to economic growth through increasing production and productivity of rapeseed-mustard in Assam. ICAR-DRMR is supporting to conduct the large scale demonstrations, technical training and capacity building of stakeholders to develop the confidence of the farmers so that they can adopt the crop in a large area with scientific intervention and increase the productivity of mustard.
The chief guest of the occasion, Dr. D.N. Kalita, Head, KVK, Kamrup who said that rapeseed-mustard crop has good production potential in Assam, if the cultivation is supported with suitable technology intervention and knowledge inputs. He said that technical support and guidance from scientists of ICAR-DRMR to extension personnel and farmers will help in promotion of scientific cultivation of rapeseed mustard in Assam. He said that a large number of improved varieties and suitable technologies of rapeseed-mustard were developed by ICAR and AAU, Jorhat. The organization of such training programmes will help in enhancing the knowledge and adoption of such newly developed varieties and scientific technologies.
On the occasion of valedictory function, Chief Guest, Dr Pankaj Kr Dev Choudhury, Pr. Scientist & PI, AICRPRM, AAU-ZRS, Shillongani, Nagaon, Assam said that in view of changing climate, rapeseed-mustard is the best oilseed crop in an agroclimatic situation in Assam. He said that a large number of varieties and crop production and protection technologies have been developed by our research system and now there is a need that farmers should come forward and adopt recommended technologies for enhancing production and productivity of the crop.
The other experts namely Dr. Arun Kumar, Pr. Scientist and Dr. Harvir Singh, Scientist from ICAR-DRMR, Bharatpur and Dr. Ranjana Chakrabarty, Sr Scientist and Dr. Rudra Naryan Borkakoty, Jr Scientist from AICRP on Rapeseed-Mustard, AAU-ZRS, Shillongani, Assam delivered lectures as resource persons. The training programme covered all aspects of technology interventions that contribute for higher production of rapeseed-mustard like improved varieties, agronomic practices of rapeseed-mustard, seed treatment, soil treatment, line sowing, plant geometry, irrigation management, balanced use of fertilizers, identification of pest and diseases and their management, quality oil extraction, seed production techniques, harvesting, threshing and storage management, methodology of conducting demonstrations, importance of weather parameters, etc.
On the occasion, one technical folder on “Rapeseed-Mustard Cultivation in Assam: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)” was also released by chief guest and other dignitaries.
A total of 20 extension personnel/master trainers and 30 farmers from Kamrup, Morigaon, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar and Dhubri participated in this training programme.