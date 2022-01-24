Assam: 2 Dead, 2 Injured In Fatal Accident In Orang

Two people were killed on the spot and another person was left injured in an accident in Assam’s Orang on Monday as a freight truck and a tanker truck collided head-on at Sarbaherua on National Highway 15.

The incident took place at around 6.30 am today on NH-15 near Sarbaherua under Rowta Police Station in Orang in Assam’s Udalguri district. The drivers of both the trucks were killed on the spot while the handymen of the trucks were left with injuries.

The gas tanker truck bearing registration numbers AS 20 CC 9639 headed towards Rowta collided head-on with the freight truck which had registration numbers NL 01 K 4223 and was on the way to Mangaldoi in Assam.

The bodies of the deceased drivers of both the trucks were reportedly stuck in the wreckage for a long time before they could be pulled out from it. Following the arrival of police personnel from Lalpool Police Station at the spot, a recovery van was called after which the wreckage could be separated. The bodies were recovered after that.

The deceased driver of the gas tanker was identified as one Ram Basumatary from Assam’s Baksa district. The identity of the other deceased driver of the freight truck has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, the bodies were sent for post mortem to Udalguri by the police. The handymen of both the trucks sustained injuries but were out of danger, police informed.