In an operation launched by the police against drug smuggling, 2 drug peddlers have been arrested and huge quantity of drugs have been recovered from their possession in Titabor in Upper Assam’s Jorhat district.

Along with the drugs, a huge cache of syringes and cash approximating thousands of rupees have also been recovered.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Probal Das and Rana Gogoi.

The drug peddlers are currently being interrogated by the Titabor police.