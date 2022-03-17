Assam: 2 DU Students Suspended for Violating University Norms

Two students of Dibrugarh University in Assam suspended for violating the universities regulations for prohibiting ragging and anti-ragging.

In a notification issued by the university authority, it said that the 5th semester students of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Dibrugarh University Institute of Engineering and Technology (DUIET) Rituparna Das and Kingku Saikia have been suspended for a period of four semesters for violating the university rules.

Both the students who are the boarders of Guruprasad Das Chatra Nivas (GPDCN) have been suspended with immediate effect.

