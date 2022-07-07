Assam: 2 Gold Smugglers Arrested in Jorhat

Two gold smugglers were arrested and a huge quantity of gold was seized from their possession at Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam on Thursday.

The search operations were conducted by the Jorhat Police based on specific inputs.

According to police reports, the gold was seized after conducting search operations in a train that was halted at the Mariani railway junction in Jorhat. The train was heading towards Lower Assam.

The seized gold weighs over 650 kgs. However, the place from where the gold was transported by the smugglers has not been known yet.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Prasanjit Ghosh alias Bappi and Pratap Debnath. They are currently being interrogated by the police. More information in connection with the seizure will come to light upon completion of the investigation.