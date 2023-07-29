Assam: 2 Goroimari Youths Arrested On Charges Of Child Marriage
A team of cops from the Jorsimuli Police Outpost in Assam’s Kamrup district arrested two people on charges of participating in child marriage, reports emerged on Saturday.
As per the initial reports, the police registered two cases numbered 340/23 and 341/23 under the Jorsimuli Outpost and arrested the two culprits.
The operation was reportedly carried out under the aegis of the officer-in-charge of Jorsimuli Police Outpost, Lavanya Bodo.
Both arrested youths look underage at first glance and their details are being withheld at the moment.
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday another operation to combat child marriages in the state will be launched in September this year.
While addressing to the superintendents of police (SPs) at a convention in Bogaigaon, CM Sarma urged all SPs of the state to prepare for more arrests as another round of action against child marriages will begin in the month of September this year, adding that legislative backing will be given to ensure prosecution of the accused held for polygamy and child marriages.
He said, “Whenever a child marriage comes to our notice we will have to prosecute the accused under POCSO as it is a secular Act and does not deal with any religion.”
“There are some vintage acts that have come to our notice. We will appeal them as it comes in the way of taking action against child marriage,” he added.
He informed that crime against women has drastically come down to 14,030 cases in 2022 as against 29,046 cases in 2021, much below the annual average of 27,240 cases between 2017-2021 while crime against children have come down to 4,084 as against 5,282 in the previous year.
“High profile cases must be tried in Special Courts, Special Public Prosecutors must be deployed and charge sheet must be filed in stipulated period in order to serve as deterrent for future,” CM Sarma said.