Assam: 2 Held for Cattle Smuggling In Jorabat

The police on Sunday arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued five cattle heads at Jorabat in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Saidul Islam and 18-year-old Ratul Ali.

Both are residents of Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district.

Acting on specific information, a team of the police officials from Jorabat outpost under the Basistha Police Station intercepted a mini truck carrying the cattle heads at Jorabat early during the day.

The registration number of the mini truck is 'AS 01 LC 6962'.

Both Islam and Ali are currently being interrogated by the police.

"We are questioning the accused to know more their smuggling activities," said a police official.