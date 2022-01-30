Assam: 2 Held for Cattle Smuggling In Jorabat

Assam

The team from Jorabat Outpost under the Basistha Police Station intercepted a mini truck bearing registration the number 'AS 01 LC 6962' and recovered five cattle heads from it. The seizure was made based on specific input.
5 live cattle recovered, 2 held for smuggling in Jorabat 

The police on Sunday arrested two cattle smugglers and rescued five cattle heads at Jorabat in Kamrup (Metro) district.

The accused have been identified as 38-year-old Saidul Islam and 18-year-old Ratul Ali.

Both are residents of Jagiroad in Assam's Morigaon district.

Acting on specific information, a team of the police officials from Jorabat outpost under the Basistha Police Station intercepted a mini truck carrying the cattle heads at Jorabat early during the day.

The registration number of the mini truck is 'AS 01 LC 6962'.

Both Islam and Ali are currently being interrogated by the police.

"We are questioning the accused to know more their smuggling activities," said a police official.

The two arrested on smuggling charges

The Guwahati Police informed about the arrest on Twitter. It wrote, “A EGPD team from Jorabat OP under Basistha PS intercepted a mini truck that was carrying 5 live cattle. 2 persons have been held for further questioning. All necessary formalities being done.”

