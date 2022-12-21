Assam: 2 Lat Mandals Suspended on Bribery Charges in Dhemaji

Two Lat Mandals have been suspended on bribery charges in Dhemaji district of Assam.

The suspended Lat Mandals have been identified as Jitu Saikia and Monowar Hussain.

Their suspension notice was issued with immediate effect by the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji.

As per allegations, the Lat Mandals accepted bribe for completing works related to Mission Basundhara 2.0.

A notice from the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji district read, “Whereas, serious allegations have been received against Lot Mandals namely Sri Jitu Saikia and Monowar Hussain of Sissiborgaon Rev. Circle regarding alleged acceptance of inducement.”

“Hence, considering the gravity of the matter and for the sake of a transparent enquiry, the above noted Lot Mandals are placed under suspension with immediate effect," the notice further read.