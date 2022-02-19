Assam: 2 Peddlers Arrested, Tablets, Brown Sugar Recovered In Dhubri

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the Dhubri Police who also recovered large quantities of narcotic substances from their possession on Friday under Assam Police’s ongoing ‘War On Drugs’.

In a search operation at Rabharsola village in Assam’s Dhubri district, 270 narcotic tablets and three containers of suspected brown sugar were seized, reported ANI.

The two detained peddlers were identified as Jahidur Islam and Sahidur Rahman, the police informed.

According to the police, the operation was launched by the police with the help of Village Defence Party (VDP) based on secret information.

Lokman Ali, an officer at the Fakirganj police station said, “Based on secret information, we had launched an operation with the help of VDP at Rabharsola village and apprehended two drug peddlers.”

"We had seized 27 strips of tablets, three containers of brown sugar and Rs 32,000 cash. We will produce them before the court," he added.