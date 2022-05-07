Assam: 2 Persons Dead after being hit by Train in Dhubri

A father-son duo died after they were hit by a speedy train at Bilasipara in Dhubri district of Assam on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 9 am when the Dhubri-Kamakhya fast passenger train was crossing the railway bridge over Sankosh River in Bilasipara.

The train was heading towards Kamakhya in Guwahati from Dhubri.

The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Ali (40) and his son Saidur Islam. They were residents of Jamunatari village of Kokrajhar district.

According to the locals of the area, since the two persons were not residents of the area, they were not aware that a train would pass by at the time they were trying to cross the bridge.

