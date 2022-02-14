Assam: 2 Trucks Loaded with Illegal Cattle Heads Seized in Jorhat

At a time when the Assam government has banned unauthorized cattle trade in the state, the Jorhat Police seized a consignment of 10 cattle heads loaded in two trucks on Sunday night.

Along with the trucks, five persons have been apprehended. The arrested persons have been identified as Aijul Islam, Idul Ahmed, Pinku Kalita, Biren Choudhury, and Rakesh Saha.

The arrested persons didn't have any legal documentation for the cattle, and the cars didn't have licenses to transport livestock.

Santi Ashram in Jorhat's Kokilamukh was transporting the load to Nagaon's Ambagan.

However, the driver of the trucks claimed that while loading the cattle heads, they were told that the cows belonged to the Ashram and there won’t be any legal issues.

The police claimed that legal proceedings would be initiated against them as they failed to provide documentation.