Assam: 2 Unidentified Bodies Found in Separate Incidents

Two bodies were found in two separate incidents in Assam on Tuesday.

At first, a body of an unidentified woman was found in Rupohihat earlier this morning.

The body was found lying on the verandah of a sandal shop in Ambagan Bazar.

The locals found the body and informed the police who arrived at the scene and started investigating the matter.

The body was sent to Nagaon Civil Hospital for postmortem.

In a separate incident, another unidentified body of a man was found in Sonapur.

The body was found on the side of NH-31 in Patarkuchi and it is yet to be ascertained if it was murder or accident.

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and a probe has been launched.