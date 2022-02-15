Assam: 2 Youths Killed In An Accident In Barama

Two youths travelling on a motor bike, were killed after meeting with an accident near Barama on National Highway 13 in Assam’s Baksa district on Tuesday.

The deceased youths have been identified as Mintu Deka from Guwahati’s Lalmati and Dhanmani Das of Baksa’s Jalah village. The accident is believed to have happened in the wee hours last night near the Barama flyover.

The two were reportedly headed towards Jalah village in the state’s Baksa district from Guwahati. They were killed on the spot after meeting with the accident with an unidentified vehicle. Their bodies were found lying on the roadside by locals.

The motor bike that was involved in the accident, was recovered from the spot. It has been identified as a Royal Enfield Bullet with registration numbers AS 01 DR 0572.

Local police from the Barama Police Station reached the spot and took the bodies to the police station last night.

Earlier in the morning they sent the bodies to nearby Barama block Primary health centre cum Barama community health centre for post mortem.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that caused the accident remains unidentified as it fled the scene.

Locals said that accidents in the area have risen at an alarming rate and the area has become accident prone. They said that local authorities had been informed about it and were urged to take measures to control over speeding in the area.

Notably, earlier on January 29, a young woman was killed on the spot while another was left with grave injuries in another accident in the same area.

They were three riders on a two-wheeler and were in an inebriated condition. While on their way, they were hit by a truck resulting in the accident, killing one on the spot.

Even then, the locals had alleged that the area was inadequately lit and traffic rules were not properly enforced, highlighting that the area was indeed accident prone and the inefficiency of authorities in taking steps to mitigate the risks.