Assam: 20 Shops Gutted In Jorabat Market Fire

At least 20 shops were reduced to ashes in a massive fire that broke out at 9 mile in Jorabat on Saturday morning.

The blaze erupted at a market area, sources informed.

Following the incident, four fire tenders rushed to the scene and were able to successfully douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire, sources further informed.

Recently, 15 shops were gutted in a market fire that took place at Sontali in Assam’s Kamrup Rural district.

Sources said that the fire broke out due to a suspected short circuit.

Several business establishments including a mobile and TV repairing shop, car parts shop, a pharmacy as well as a Common Service Centre (CSC) of Punjab National Bank were gutted in the unprecedented fire.

Fortunately, alert locals were able to successfully douse the blaze. They alleged that the fire tenders arrived at the scene but only after the fire was extinguished.