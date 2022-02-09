Assam: 2051 Evicted Families of Garukhuti To be Relocated to Dalgaon LAC

The Assam government in a latest development in connection with the Dalgaon eviction, announced that families who were evicted and are yet to be evicted from the Garukhuti project area will be relocated to Dalgaon LAC.

According to a statement issued by the Circle Office of Dalgaon Revenue Circle, the Darrang DC said that the eviction was carried out at Garukhuti on September 21 & 23. Some families are still there in the Garukhuti project area. Those who were evicted and yet to be evicted will be relocated to Dalgaon LAC.

The statement further added that all 2051 families who were encroaching government land of the Garukhuti project area will be shifted to Dalgaon Revenue Circle. It said that out of 2051 families, 633 families will be shifted in the first phase and the others in subsequent phases.

Out of 633 families, 423 families staying in Niz-Salmara(part) & No.1 Dhalpur(part) will be shifted initially and 210 families who have left the area voluntarily and living in the south bank of the stream of The Brahmaputra will be shifted immediately after 423 families.

All 2051 families will be shifted to 2051 bighas of land under Dalgaon Revenue Circle which is 1 bigha per family, the statement said.

A committee has also been formed to execute the process.

Their entire responsibility will be to relocate the families peacefully in pre-determined land.