Assam: 22 Prisoners of Karimganj Dist Jail Hospitalised After Hunger Strike

At least 22 prisoners of the Karimganj district jail in Assam have been hospitalized after they fell sick post a four-day long hunger strike.

The sick prisoners of the jail have been admitted at the Karimganj Civil Hospital.

According to reports, nine prisoners fell critically ill and were admitted to the hospital on health concerns on Thursday.

The district health department officials said that they are suffering from dehydration and other problems.

Over a hundred individuals, arrested under narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances act, in Karimganj are on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday morning demanding bail.

Earlier, the prisoners had applied for bail to prove that they are guilty.

The prisoners also alleged that the jail authorities are treating them in an inhumane manner and over 500 prisoners are being kept in rooms made for accommodating 170 people.