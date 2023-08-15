Assam: 22 Students Faint During I-Day Parade

At least 22 students reportedly fainted during the Independence Day parade event in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday.
Sources said that the students had participated in the parade march being held as part of Independence Day celebrations. District Commissionor Devashish Sharma was the chief guest of the event.
However, due to the scorching heat, they felt dizzy and collapsed to the ground while the DC was delivering a speech.
Following the incident, all of them were admitted to a civil hospital in Morigaon for medical attention.
All of all are said to be stable condition and are receiving further treatment.
It is also learned that the ambulances had not arrived in time and most of the students had to be taken to the hospital by their parents themselves.
Eyewitnesses have alleged that the students were also not provided with proper drinking water facilities and refreshments to tackle the raging heat wave. They have pointed out extreme negligence on part of the management, due to which the incident occurred.