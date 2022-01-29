Assam: 2,294 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 6.41 %

Assam on Saturday reported 2,294 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 28,788. The positivity rate stood at 6.41 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 5,497 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 22 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 35,777 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (535), Lakhimpur (143), Darrang (113), and Jorhat (100).

The 22 deaths recorded today were reported from Kamrup Metro (5), Sivasagar (3), Baksa (2), Barpeta (2), Cachar (2), Karimganj (2), Charaideo (1), Goalpara (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Rural (1), Karbi Anglong (1), and Kokrajhar (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,13, 685 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,77,128. The recovery rate stood at 94.88 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,422 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.90 percent.