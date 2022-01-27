Assam: 246 Militants Surrender Before CM

Around 246 miltants belonging to the United Gorkha Peoples’ Organization (UGPO) and Tiwa Liberation Army (TLA) on Thursday formally surrendered before Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The arms laying down ceremony took place at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati,

"The cadres of two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms before the Chief Minister of Assam at a ceremonial function held at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati," Assam Police Headquarters said.

According to reports, around 277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both the outfits before the authority

Further, financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was also distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation.

"277 various types of arms, grenades and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both organisations before authority. A financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation," Assam Police said.