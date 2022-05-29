Assam: 26 Rohingyas Detained in Silchar

The Silchar police have detained 26 Rohingyas on Sunday morning. The team reached Kamakhya station in Guwahati from Delhi by train on Saturday and travelled to Silchar by road on two Innova cars and reached Silchar in the early hours today.

The team of 26 has eight women, six male and 12 are children. However, they have not confessed as to why they went to Silchar. They are currently under interrogation at Silchar police station.

It is learned that during the persecution of Rohingyas in Myanmar, all of them fled the country and secretly took refuge in Jammu and Kashmir and thereafter moved to Delhi after several years and later they moved to Assam.

Described by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "one of, if not the, most discriminated people in the world", the Rohingya are one of Myanmar's many ethnic minorities.

The Rohingya, who numbered around one million in Myanmar at the start of 2017, are one of the many ethnic minorities in the country. Rohingya Muslims represent the largest percentage of Muslims in Myanmar, with the majority living in Rakhine state.

They have their own language and culture and say they are descendants of Arab traders and other groups who have been in the region for generations.