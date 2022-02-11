Assam: 267 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.91 %

Assam on Friday reported 267 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 3,916. The positivity rate stood at 0.91 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 766 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 6 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 29,432 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (100), Kamrup Rural (18), Barpeta (16), and Dima Hasao (14).

The 6 deaths recorded today were reported from Jorhat (3), Dima Hasao (1), Sivasagar (1), and Sonitpur (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23, 244 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,11,385. The recovery rate stood at 98.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,596 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.