Assam: 29 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.56 %

Assam on Saturday reported 29 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 813. The positivity rate stood at 0.56 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 179 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and 3 deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 5,144 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup-M (9), Kamrup-R (5), Dibrugarh (3) and Golaghat (3).

The 3 deaths recorded today were reported from Biswanath (1), Kamrup-M (1) and Karbi Anglong (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,23,936 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,15,147. The recovery rate stood at 98.79 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,629 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.92 percent.