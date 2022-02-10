Assam: 294 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

Assam on Thursday reported 294 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 4,421. The positivity rate stood at 0.98 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 903 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and five deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 30,008 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (88), Jorhat (18), Barpeta (17), and Goalpara (17).

The five deaths recorded today were reported from Biswanath (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Kamrup Metro (1), and Nalbari (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,22,977 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,10,619. The recovery rate stood at 98.29 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,590 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.