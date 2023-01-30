Assam: 3 ACS Officers Promoted as Commissioner Secretaries

Three Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers have been promoted to the rank of Commissioner and Secretary.

An order regarding the promotions was passed by the Assam Government’s Personnel department on Monday.

The three ACS officers who have been promoted are:

1) Kamal Kumar Baishya, ACS, Secretary to the Govt Of Assam, Excise Department & Secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission has been promoted to the position of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Excise Department & Secretary, Assam Human Rights Commission.

2) Farouk Alam, ACS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare Department has been promoted to the position Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Sports & Youth Welfare Department.

3) Dhrubajyoti Das, ACS, Secretary to the Govt of Assam, Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department has been promoted to the position of Commissioner & Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Medical Education and Research Department.