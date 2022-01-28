Assam: 3 APDCL Employees Accused Of Embezzlement

Three employees of Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) have been accused of allegedly embezzling lakhs of rupees through fake bills in the name of medical treatment.

The accusation was made by authorities of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) on Friday.

As per sources, the trio had filed an application for ex post facto approval in the name of one of their wives’ treatment.

A fake bill was submitted through forged signatures, the source said.

The three of them have been identified as Hiteshwar Das, Surya Kanta Bodo and Debojit Konwar.

Meanwhile, GMCH authorities have lodged a complaint against the three APDCL employees at Bhangagarh police station.