Assam: 3 Cattle Thieves Beaten Black & Blue by Locals in Dhubri

In a dramatic turn of events at Baghdoghar in Tamarhat under Dhubri district, three suspected cattle thieves faced severe repercussions when they were apprehended and thrashed by locals.
The detained individuals, identified as Naveen Rai, Nazrul Sheikh, and Mujibur Sheikh, were taken into custody following the confrontation.
The stolen cattle were reported to belong to Surman Ali, residing in Kalasanpara village, adding further intensity to the situation. Prompt intervention by the Tamarhat police managed to bring the escalating situation under control, preventing further unrest in the locality.