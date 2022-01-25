Assam: 3 Dead Including Two Minors In Road Accident

Two minor girls and a female teacher were tragically killed in a road accident that occurred in Assam’s Baksa district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the teacher along with the two children were on their way on a two-wheeler but unfortunately, was hit by a speeding truck on National Highway 127.

The trio died on the spot. The deceased minor girls were identified as Christina Daimary (9) and Varlina Brahma (9), both studying in class 2. The female teacher was identified as Rijina Kujur (25).

Meanwhile, enraged locals protested against the incident and set the truck on fire.

The driver of the truck, identified as Khalek Ali, surrendered himself along with the truck in the Simla police station.

The fire was doused by fire tenders later.