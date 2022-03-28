Assam: 3 Ganja Smugglers Arrested in Rangia

Three ganja smugglers were arrested by the railway police in Rangia in Kamrup district of Assam on Monday.

The smugglers were arrested while they were transporting illegal ganja from Assam to other states via train.

The ganja was transported very carefully via the Agartala-Dergaon Express.

According to reports, the ganja would be transported from Agartala to Bihar’s Bhagalpur.

88 kilo grams of ganja have been seized from the trio's possession. The smuggled ganja has a market value worth around Rs 17 lakh.

The arrested smugglers have been identified as Himangshu Kumar, Bombom Singh and Santosh Kumar.

Meanwhile, investigation is underway into the matter.

