Assam: 3 Held From Kharupetia In Guwahati Shooting Case

The owner of the two-wheeler that was used in the firing incident last night in Guwahati’s Chatribari area was apprehended by the police on Tuesday.

The owner, Abbas Ali was detained by the police from Kharupetia in Assam’s Darrang district today. He had reportedly sold the bike, a Bajaj Pulsar 150, to one Ismail.

Meanwhile, Kharupetia police have also taken Ismail into custody. Another youth, Akash, was also held for questioning in connection with the case. The trio is being kept at Kharupetia Police Station.

One person, Adesh Yadav, a resident of Gopal Mansion apartment in the Chatribari locality in Guwahati was shot at on Monday by bike-borne miscreants in front of his residence.

He was rushed to the nearby Marwari Maternity hospital immediately in a serious condition. The bullet reportedly had hit him on his chest. He later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The bike-borne miscreants, meanwhile, had left behind their bike having registration numbers AS 13 D 4033, and a mobile phone that the police recovered from the spot.