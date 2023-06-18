Assam: 3 Killed In Road Accident At Kakopathar

As many as three youths were tragically killed in a major road accident in Assam’s Kakopathar, reports emerged on Sunday.
As per initial reports, one person was killed on the spot while the other two passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital.
According to information received, the accident took place as a Tata Magic carrying passengers rammed head-on into an oncoming motorcycle.
The deceased were identified as Manasjyoti Buragohain, Rupam Chutia and Santanu Phukan. The accident reportedly took place last night.
Earlier on June 16, a tragic road accident in Assam’s Digboi left four people dead while two others have been seriously injured. The accident took place at Golai area during midnight when the vehicle rammed into a tree at Golai Terminal.
According to reports, three men and two women were on board when the vehicle collided with a tree. During the tragic incident a woman along with the driver of the vehicle and another person died on the spot. Two others who were seriously injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh in a critical condition.
The deceased have been identified as Amrit Dutta of Jagun, Disha Gupe and Subhash Gupe of Lidu Bazar.
On the other hand, another woman, identified as Sadhna Gupe, died during treatment in Dibrugarh.
Meanwhile one of the injured men, Ratan Gupe, is currently undergoing treatment in Dibrugarh. The accident occurred while they were returning home in the middle of the night after attending a marriage ceremony.