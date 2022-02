Three labourers have reportedly died of electrocution in Assam’s Udalguri on Thursday.

As per reports, the incident happened while they were working in bridge construction in Kalajhar.

The deceased were identified as Abbas, Fakir and Gheru Ali.

Two others were also critically injured in the incident. They have been admitted to the Udalguri Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, police reached the site and sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem. Further investigation is on.