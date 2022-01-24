Assam: 3 Labourers Dead In Suspected Food Poisoning

In a mishap at Baihata Chariali in Assam, three out of four people, who were admitted to a hospital on Sunday following sudden vomiting, were declared dead by the doctors.

Four labourers had complained of sudden vomiting and stomach ache following which they were admitted to a private hospital in Rangia in Assam’s Kamrup district. The incident took place at Barpalaha near Baihata Chariali last night.

One of the four labourers reportedly recovered somewhat but the remaining three of them were declared dead by the doctors.

The three deceased labourers have been identified as Babul Hussain of Rangia’s Hat Bajali, Mojafar Ali and Ratul Ali, both residents of Nitani village in Kamrup district.