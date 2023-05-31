Assam: 3-Year-Old Killed In Road Accident In Bijni

A three-year-old child was killed in a tragic road accident that took place in Assam’s Chirang district, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per initial reports, the accident took place at Batabari village is located in Bijni subdivision of Chirang district in Assam. Onlookers said that an e-rickshaw and a tempo collided head-on causing the accident.
As a result of the accident, a three-year-old child was killed on the spot. The identity is being withheld at the moment.
Meanwhile, local police arrived at the scene and seized the tempo involved in the accident.
Further details are awaited.
Earlier on May 29, at least seven students from Assam Engineering College (AEC) were tragically killed in a road accident that took place in Guwahati's Jalukbari area during the wee hours of Monday.
The road accident took place at 1.00 am when the driver of the Scorpio car bearing the registration number As 01 GC 8829 lost control and crossed over a divider before crashing into a Bolero DI pickup van on the opposite lane on Jalukbari Flyover road, sources informed.
As per the initial information received, ten persons were inside the vehicle, that was rented by the students for a weekend trip.
Out of the ten, seven died on the spot while three others were immediately rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in critical condition.