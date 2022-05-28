Assam: 30 ACS Officials Complain to CM Sarma Against BJP MLA

At least 30 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officials in Cachar district have submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against BJP MLA Kaushik Rai.

The civil servants in the memorandum have accused the BJP legislator from Lakhipur of misbehaving, insulting and threatening them while they were reviewing the flood situation in the Sonai revenue circle.

The distressed officials alleged that the BJP MLA during his visit to the relief camps remarked that Sonai Block Development Officer should be beaten up in the same manner as he was manhandled at block office by various party workers on March 10, reported ANI.

The officers further alleged that the panchayat representatives suggested that the circle officer should be punished for not distributing relief material and used unparliamentary language against the government machinery. The officers alleged they were dubbed agents of the opposition by the BJP lawmaker and his associates.

“That, the very same shameful day of harassment continued further, while visiting the flood prone areas of Kaptanpur and Rupaibali under the Lakhipur constituency, he (the MLA) personally attacked both the Circle Officers of the Sonai Revenue Circle as ‘Rice Chors’ (rice thieves) and quoted that their bodies shall be infested by maggots,” the officials, said, further accusing Rai of abusing the circle officer and questioning his educational credentials.

Stating that the civil service fraternity in Cachar was ‘disheartened’ and 'dispirited', the officials urged the chief minister to ‘a better working environment' whereby their personal dignity and self-respect are not trampled upon.