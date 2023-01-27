Assam: 300 Bags of Illegal Coal Seized in Goroimari

In an operation launched against illegal coal smuggling, the forest department seized 300 bags of illegal coal from Goroimari in South Kamrup in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Initially, the department launched the operation after receiving information of a coal truck coming over. At first the forest department couldn’t get hold of the truck, but following the traces of the tier, they finally got hold of the vehicle.

As per reports, the forest officials seized 300 bags of illegal coal in the Brahmaputra crossing in the Barakhat, Goroimari. All the smuggled coal, however, was taken into the custody of the Goroimari forest department.

No traces of victims were found. However, Nurul Hassan Saikia, took over the charge of the whole case and the entire department is conducting the case with proper procedure.