Assam: 315 New COVID-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Drops To 0.98 %

Assam on Wednesday reported 315 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 5,035. The positivity rate stood at 0.98 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 1,539 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and six deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 32,126 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (101), Lakhimpur (25), Kamrup Rural (24), and Golaghat (15).

The six deaths recorded today were reported from Jorhat (2), Biswanath (1), Cachar (1), Kamrup Metro (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 7,22,683 cases, with the total recoveries touching 7,09,716. The recovery rate stood at 98.21 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,585 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.91 percent.