Assam: 35 Injured In Mankachar Road Accident

At least 35 people were injured in a road accident along the Assam-Meghalaya border in Mankachar involving a Bolero pickup van.
Sources revealed that the vehicle was heading towards Bamunpara in Dhubri from Meghalaya when the driver lost control, causing it to skid off the road and overturn.
Following the mishap, locals quickly sprung into action and rescued the victims from the car wreckage. All injured individuals were then transported to a nearby hospital in Hatisingamari.
Of those injured, eight are reportedly in critical condition.
Local police arrived at the hospital subsequently to take stock of the situation.